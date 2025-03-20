MACROGENICS Earnings Results: $MGNX Reports Quarterly Earnings

MACROGENICS ($MGNX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported earnings of -$0.25 per share, beating estimates of -$0.44 by $0.19. The company also reported revenue of $19,350,000, missing estimates of $33,461,610 by $-14,111,610.

MACROGENICS Insider Trading Activity

MACROGENICS insiders have traded $MGNX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BETH ANN SMITH (VP, Controller & Treasurer) sold 423 shares for an estimated $1,082

MACROGENICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of MACROGENICS stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

