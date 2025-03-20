MACROGENICS Earnings Results: $MGNX Reports Quarterly Earnings

MACROGENICS ($MGNX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported earnings of -$0.25 per share, beating estimates of -$0.44 by $0.19. The company also reported revenue of $19,350,000, missing estimates of $33,461,610 by $-14,111,610.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $MGNX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
MACROGENICS Insider Trading Activity
MACROGENICS insiders have traded $MGNX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BETH ANN SMITH (VP, Controller & Treasurer) sold 423 shares for an estimated $1,082
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
MACROGENICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of MACROGENICS stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 2,082,021 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,849,849
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 952,691 shares (+37.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,096,245
- HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 916,527 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,015,373
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC added 857,505 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,786,891
- MORGAN STANLEY added 784,557 shares (+245.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,549,810
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 768,249 shares (-61.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,496,809
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 671,179 shares (-19.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,181,331
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.