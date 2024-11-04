Macrogenics Earnings Preview

Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-11-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Macrogenics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21.

The market awaits Macrogenics's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.30 in the last quarter, leading to a 7.14% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Macrogenics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.59 -0.64 -0.15 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.89 -0.84 -0.75 0.28 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% -77.0% -15.0% 17.0%

Tracking Macrogenics's Stock Performance

Shares of Macrogenics were trading at $3.87 as of November 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 41.99%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Macrogenics

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Macrogenics.

Analysts have provided Macrogenics with 4 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $6.75, suggesting a potential 74.42% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Precigen, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Precigen, with an average 1-year price target of $5.5, implying a potential 42.12% upside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and Precigen are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Macrogenics Neutral -17.81% $7.97M -67.89% Precigen Buy -59.42% $-297K -83.88%

Key Takeaway:

Macrogenics is positioned at the top for Revenue Growth with a decline of 17.81%, while its peer is at the bottom with a decrease of 59.42%. In terms of Gross Profit, Macrogenics is ahead with $7.97M, compared to its peer with $-297K. For Return on Equity, Macrogenics is performing better with a decrease of 67.89% compared to its peer's 83.88%.

Unveiling the Story Behind Macrogenics

Macrogenics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its product includes MARGENZA, which is for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer. It's a pipeline of product candidates designed to target either various tumor-associated antigens or immune checkpoint molecules. Its pipeline MGC018 (B7-H3), Lorigerlimab (PD-1 x CTLA-4), Tebotelimab (PD-1 x LAG-3), MGD024 (CD123 x CD3), IMGC936 (ADAM9), Enoblituzumab (anti-B7-H3), Retifanlimab (PD-1), and MGD014 (HIV x CD3).

A Deep Dive into Macrogenics's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Challenges: Macrogenics's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -17.81%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Macrogenics's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -515.55%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Macrogenics's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -67.89%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Macrogenics's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -24.77%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Macrogenics's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.59, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Macrogenics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.