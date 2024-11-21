MacroGenics Announces Leadership Transition in Financial Roles

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

MacroGenics, Inc. announces the retirement of Lynn Cilinski from her roles as Vice President, Controller, Treasurer, and Principal Accounting Officer, effective January 2, 2025, after over two decades of service. Beth Smith, who has been with the company since 2013 and most recently served as Executive Director of Accounting, will succeed her. The transition marks a notable change in the company’s financial leadership.

