Macroeconomic Outlook: What to Look for in the Economy

By Phil Mackintosh, SVP, Chief Economist, Nasdaq; Michael Normyle, Director, Economic & Statistical Research, Nasdaq

Key data

Data returning to normal

In 2023, much of the post-Covid “sugar high” worked its way out of the economy: supply chains have mostly reverted to normal, freight and energy prices have fallen and jobs and wages data have returned to regular rates.

This can even be seen in the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), with Services growing much slower and Manufacturing in contraction for 15 straight months.

Inflation slowing and expected to slow further

Along with the normalization of activity, inflation has fallen significantly. Headline Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation (which the Federal Reserve monitors closely) is now below 3% per annum.

Recent monthly data suggest that headline PCE inflation is heading down to the Fed’s 2% target soon as most of the remaining inflationary pressure is coming from housing and wage rates, both of which have leading indicators suggesting additional falls ahead.

Slowing labor market points to slower wage inflation

We have seen a slowdown in the labor market, with job openings falling significantly and rates of new hires and quits now below pre-Covid levels.

While the falling confidence of workers (red line) points to increased risks of recession, unemployment remains near 50-year lows, although the unemployment rate increased from 3.4% to 3.7% last year.

In reality, the labor market remains strong, just not as overheated as in the early stages of the Covid recovery. That has helped wage growth slow from a high of 5.7% p.a. to 4.3% p.a. by the end of the year.

A weakening Quits Rate not only suggests workers are less confident in their ability to find a new job (chart below, purple line), but also serves as a reliable leading indicator for wages, suggesting wage growth will slow further from its current 2½-year low (blue line).

Economy remains resilient

Despite all this evidence of slowdown, the United States’ gross domestic product (GDP) is growing at over 3% p.a., driven mostly by resilient and robust consumer spending, spurred by strong employment and wage growth.

Real wages are positive, boosting consumption

The current rate of wage growth exceeds the current inflation rate, leaving workers with “real” wage gains.

That has helped maintain consumer spending after Covid savings were exhausted for many – supporting GDP growth and the broader economy.

In the UK, Eurozone, and Japan, however, consumer spending has been weaker with workers seeing negative real wage growth over the last few years.

Consumer driving earnings

Resilience in consumer spending is a theme highlighted across Q4 earnings, as well. Overall, S&P 500 earnings are on pace to grow 2.8% p.a. but significant differences among sectors remain.

Notably, consumer-led sectors are seeing the strongest growth. Communication Services is on track for 45% p.a. earnings growth, Consumer Discretionary is on set for 30% growth and Information Technology is estimated to see 20% growth.

However, recent earnings recessions in Energy, Health Care and Materials are set to continue and Financials is also on pace to see negative earnings growth.

Rates should fall this year; the question is when (and how much)

With inflation below 3% and the economy no longer overheated, the Fed is taking steps to lower rates from their 5.5% level this year. The market is pricing in cuts of 145 basis points (bps) by the end of 2024.

However, a lack of layoffs plus real wage growth and strong spending data have left the Fed waiting for confirmation that inflation will not reappear.

Importantly, with inflation well below current rates and falling, the Fed leaving rates unchanged is making monetary policy more restrictive as so-called real rates – the nominal Fed funds rate minus inflation – further impacts the economy.

Currently, the real Fed funds rate is 2.1%. Even with market expectations for the Fed cutting to 4% by the end of 2024, real rates will hold around current levels.

Recent data also suggest many companies are refinancing their assets with short-term debt in the hope that rates fall before larger amounts of their bonds mature. The near-term path for rates is especially important, with more than 50% of small companies’ debt needing refinancing in the next 5 years.

If the Fed holds off on rate cuts for too long, the risk of a policy error causing a recession increases.

