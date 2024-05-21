News & Insights

Macro Metals Stakeholder Increases Shareholding

May 21, 2024 — 04:57 am EDT

Kogi Iron Ltd. (AU:M4M) has released an update.

In a recent update, substantial holder Mr. Robert Andrew Jewson, along with associated entities Geonomics Australia Pty Ltd and Morpheus Holdings Pty Ltd, increased their voting power in Macro Metals Limited from 6.68% to 7.18% through the participation in a share placement. The change, which involved the acquisition of 42,325,000 fully paid ordinary shares for a consideration of $84,650, occurred on 20 May 2024. This move signifies a strengthening position for the substantial holder within the company.

