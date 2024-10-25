News & Insights

Macro Metals Prepares for Annual General Meeting

October 25, 2024 — 03:04 am EDT

Kogi Iron Ltd. (AU:M4M) has released an update.

Macro Metals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting for shareholders, scheduled for November 26, 2024, in Kings Park, Western Australia. The company has adapted to recent legislative changes by offering shareholders the option to receive meeting documents electronically, although physical copies can still be requested. Shareholders are encouraged to review their communication preferences and participate in the meeting actively.

