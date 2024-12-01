Macro Metals Plans Major Share Issuance

Kogi Iron Ltd. (AU:M4M) has released an update.

Macro Metals Limited has announced a proposed issuance of 402,567,436 fully paid ordinary shares, set for February 14, 2025. The company seeks to list these securities on the ASX, providing an opportunity for investors to engage with the growing entity. This move could potentially attract significant interest from the market, given the scale of the issue.

