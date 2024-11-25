News & Insights

Stocks

Macro Metals Partners in Indigenous Joint Venture

November 25, 2024 — 06:13 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kogi Iron Ltd. (AU:M4M) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Macro Metals has formed its first majority Indigenous joint venture, Nyapiri Macro Mining, with Nyapiri Holdings to deliver mining services and land rehabilitation on Ngarla and Kariyarra lands. This partnership aims to enhance Indigenous engagement by providing employment and training opportunities to local communities, ensuring operations are conducted with cultural and environmental respect. The venture combines traditional knowledge with modern industry practices, positioning itself as a leading Indigenous contractor in the region.

For further insights into AU:M4M stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.