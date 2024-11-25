Macro Metals Partners in Indigenous Joint Venture

Kogi Iron Ltd. (AU:M4M) has released an update.

Macro Metals has formed its first majority Indigenous joint venture, Nyapiri Macro Mining, with Nyapiri Holdings to deliver mining services and land rehabilitation on Ngarla and Kariyarra lands. This partnership aims to enhance Indigenous engagement by providing employment and training opportunities to local communities, ensuring operations are conducted with cultural and environmental respect. The venture combines traditional knowledge with modern industry practices, positioning itself as a leading Indigenous contractor in the region.

