Macro Metals Issues 50 Million Unquoted Options

Kogi Iron Ltd. (AU:M4M) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Macro Metals Limited has announced the issuance of 50 million unquoted options, each exercisable at $0.05 and set to expire on December 2, 2026. This move could potentially attract investors looking for opportunities in unlisted securities, offering a glimpse into the company’s strategic financial maneuvers.

For further insights into AU:M4M stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.