Macro Metals Expands with Strategic Ventures and Collaborations

Kogi Iron Ltd. (AU:M4M) has released an update.
Macro Metals Limited, a rising player in the diversified mining and services sector, has been active with strategic placements and collaborations to bolster its operations. The company has recently secured a logistics and raw materials hub and entered its first Indigenous joint venture, positioning itself for future growth. Investors are keeping a keen eye on Macro’s ongoing projects and development updates across its Pilbara assets.
