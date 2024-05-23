Macro Metals Director Bolsters Shareholdings

Kogi Iron Ltd. (AU:M4M) has released an update.

Tolga Kumova, a director at Macro Metals Limited, has significantly increased his stake in the company through his indirect interests in Sisu International Pty Ltd and Kitara Investments Pty Ltd. On 20 May 2024, he acquired 60,948,000 fully paid ordinary shares, 90,000,000 unlisted options exercisable at $0.008 expiring in February 2026, and 65,000,000 unlisted options exercisable at $0.004 expiring in March 2029. These new acquisitions were made at minimal to no cost, linked to a strategic placement and part of director’s service compensation, approved by shareholders.

