News & Insights

Stocks

Macro Metals Director Bolsters Shareholdings

May 23, 2024 — 01:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kogi Iron Ltd. (AU:M4M) has released an update.

Tolga Kumova, a director at Macro Metals Limited, has significantly increased his stake in the company through his indirect interests in Sisu International Pty Ltd and Kitara Investments Pty Ltd. On 20 May 2024, he acquired 60,948,000 fully paid ordinary shares, 90,000,000 unlisted options exercisable at $0.008 expiring in February 2026, and 65,000,000 unlisted options exercisable at $0.004 expiring in March 2029. These new acquisitions were made at minimal to no cost, linked to a strategic placement and part of director’s service compensation, approved by shareholders.

For further insights into AU:M4M stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.