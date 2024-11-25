Macro Metals Clarifies Indigenous Joint Venture Details

Kogi Iron Ltd. (AU:M4M) has released an update.

Macro Metals Limited has corrected a previous announcement, clarifying that its first Indigenous Joint Venture pertains to the Goldsworthy East project, not Goldsworthy West. The company, known for its diversified mining and exploration services, aims to enhance shareholder value through the development of its iron ore and manganese assets. Macro’s subsidiary, Macro Mining Services, offers comprehensive mining solutions, making it an attractive partner for resource owners seeking complete supply chain management.

