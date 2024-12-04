Macro Metals Begins Drilling at Wandanya Project

Kogi Iron Ltd. (AU:M4M) has released an update.

Macro Metals Limited has initiated RC drilling at its Wandanya Manganese Project to explore the scale and quality of manganese mineralization at the Crossroads Prospect. The drilling aims to uncover the potential of manganese deposits, with previous samples indicating high manganese concentrations. Investors are eagerly awaiting assay results, which are expected in six weeks.

