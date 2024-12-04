News & Insights

Stocks

Macro Metals Begins Drilling at Wandanya Project

December 04, 2024 — 10:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kogi Iron Ltd. (AU:M4M) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Macro Metals Limited has initiated RC drilling at its Wandanya Manganese Project to explore the scale and quality of manganese mineralization at the Crossroads Prospect. The drilling aims to uncover the potential of manganese deposits, with previous samples indicating high manganese concentrations. Investors are eagerly awaiting assay results, which are expected in six weeks.

For further insights into AU:M4M stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.