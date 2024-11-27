Macro Metals Alerts Investors on Option Expiry

Kogi Iron Ltd. (AU:M4M) has released an update.

Macro Metals Limited has announced the impending expiry of its ASX-listed options (M4MOB), set for December 31, 2024. Investors holding these options must act before December 23 to either exercise, sell, or let them expire. The company continues to focus on developing its iron ore and manganese assets, enhancing its mining services portfolio.

