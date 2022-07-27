World Markets

Macquarie's profit contribution from market-facing businesses rises

Contributor
Indranil Sarkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Australian financial conglomerate Macquarie Group said on Thursday that volatility in gas and energy markets helped bolster its markets-facing businesses in the latest quarter.

July 28 (Reuters) - Australian financial conglomerate Macquarie Group MQG.AX said on Thursday that volatility in gas and energy markets helped bolster its markets-facing businesses in the latest quarter.

The company, which does not disclose profit figures in quarterly updates, however, said it was maintaining a cautious stance, with a conservative approach to capital, funding and liquidity.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular