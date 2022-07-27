Macquarie's profit contribution from market-facing businesses rises

July 28 (Reuters) - Australian financial conglomerate Macquarie Group MQG.AX said on Thursday that volatility in gas and energy markets helped bolster its markets-facing businesses in the latest quarter.

The company, which does not disclose profit figures in quarterly updates, however, said it was maintaining a cautious stance, with a conservative approach to capital, funding and liquidity.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

