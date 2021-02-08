Macquarie's markets-facing Q3 profit rises on trading boost

Adds details from results

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Australian investment conglomerate Macquarie Group MQG.AX said on Tuesday combined third-quarter profit from its commodities trading and dealmaking units rose sharply, helped by the pandemic-fuelled market volatility.

The country's largest investment bank and asset manager said hedging and trading activity across commodities was strong due to high volatility in oil and gas and precious metals markets.

At Macquarie Capital, its dealmaking arm, the partial realisation of the company's interest in data analytics firm Nuix through an initial public offering in November, which valued the business at A$1.8 billion, helped offset lower fee revenue in debt capital markets.

The company said Macquarie Capital completed 100 transactions globally in the reported quarter, valued at A$58.4 billion.

Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets, which made a A$3.42 billion offer for fibre network owner Vocus Group VOC.AX on Monday, said it has A$25.7 billion in equity it wants to invest.

Macquarie, however, said it expects full-year results to be "slightly" lower than in fiscal 2020 due to uncertainties over the speed of global economic recovery following the blow from the COVID-19 outbreak.

