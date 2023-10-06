News & Insights

Macquarie weighs sale of stake in UK offshore wind farm Race Bank -sources

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

October 06, 2023 — 07:53 am EDT

Written by Andres Gonzalez for Reuters ->

By Andres Gonzalez

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Macquarie MQG.AX is considering selling its 25% stake in Race Bank, a 573 megawatt offshore wind farm located off Britain's Norfolk coast, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.

The infrastructure group is working with advisors on the sale, which could value the wind farm at up to 3 billion pounds ($3.66 billion), one of the people said. Race Bank started production in 2018 and provides enough power for the equivalent consumption of more than 510,000 homes, according to the website of Orsted ORSTED.CO, another of the shareholders.

