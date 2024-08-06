Macquarie Upgrades Yum China Holdings (YUMC)

Fintel reports that on August 6, 2024, Macquarie upgraded their outlook for Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) from Underperform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.21% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Yum China Holdings is $52.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $74.75. The average price target represents an increase of 75.21% from its latest reported closing price of $29.80 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Yum China Holdings is 12,695MM, an increase of 14.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,037 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yum China Holdings. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YUMC is 0.37%, an increase of 6.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.08% to 334,618K shares. The put/call ratio of YUMC is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 20,307K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,868K shares , representing an increase of 12.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YUMC by 6.17% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 18,389K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,409K shares , representing a decrease of 70.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YUMC by 50.44% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 16,745K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,122K shares , representing a decrease of 8.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YUMC by 20.96% over the last quarter.

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 13,297K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,389K shares , representing a decrease of 53.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YUMC by 31.02% over the last quarter.

Guardcap Asset Management holds 12,224K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,834K shares , representing an increase of 27.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YUMC by 23.45% over the last quarter.

Yum China Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, China's leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, and Taco Bell, a California-based restaurant chain serving innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China also owns the Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, East Dawning and COFFii & JOY concepts outright. In addition, Yum China has partnered with Lavazza to explore and develop the Lavazza coffee shop concept in China. The Company had 10,506 restaurants in over 1,500 cities at the end of December 2020. Yum China ranked # 361 on the Fortune 500 list for 2020. Yum China has been named the Industry Leader for the Restaurant & Leisure Facilities Industry in the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2021, Yum China was named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and was certified as a Top Employer 2021 in China by the Top Employers Institute, both for the third consecutive year.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.