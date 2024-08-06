Macquarie Upgrades Yum China Holdings (SZSC:9987)

Fintel reports that on August 6, 2024, Macquarie upgraded their outlook for Yum China Holdings (SZSC:9987) from Underperform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.12% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Yum China Holdings is HK$402.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of HK$233.64 to a high of HK$576.38. The average price target represents an increase of 76.12% from its latest reported closing price of HK$228.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Yum China Holdings is 12,900MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,036 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yum China Holdings. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9987 is 0.37%, an increase of 8.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.11% to 334,619K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 20,307K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,868K shares , representing an increase of 12.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9987 by 6.17% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 18,389K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,409K shares , representing a decrease of 70.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9987 by 50.44% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 16,745K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,122K shares , representing a decrease of 8.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9987 by 20.96% over the last quarter.

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 13,297K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,389K shares , representing a decrease of 53.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9987 by 31.02% over the last quarter.

Guardcap Asset Management holds 12,224K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,834K shares , representing an increase of 27.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9987 by 23.45% over the last quarter.

