Macquarie Upgrades XPeng (SEHK:9868)

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2025, Macquarie upgraded their outlook for XPeng (SEHK:9868) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.15% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for XPeng is HK$92.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of HK$39.36 to a high of HK$130.93. The average price target represents an increase of 12.15% from its latest reported closing price of HK$82.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for XPeng is 99,573MM, an increase of 98.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 125 funds or institutions reporting positions in XPeng. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 16.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9868 is 0.34%, an increase of 3.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.90% to 88,037K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,255K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,141K shares , representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9868 by 34.21% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,595K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,794K shares , representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9868 by 37.09% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 11,139K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,003K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9868 by 77.58% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 3,036K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,254K shares , representing a decrease of 7.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9868 by 53.64% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 2,619K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,591K shares , representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9868 by 33.25% over the last quarter.

