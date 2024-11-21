Macquarie Upgrades Piedmont Lithium (PLL)

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2024, Macquarie upgraded their outlook for Piedmont Lithium (NasdaqCM:PLL) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 129.43% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Piedmont Lithium is $24.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.88 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 129.43% from its latest reported closing price of $10.47 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Piedmont Lithium is 348MM, an increase of 640.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 248 funds or institutions reporting positions in Piedmont Lithium. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 8.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLL is 0.03%, an increase of 45.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.81% to 10,045K shares. The put/call ratio of PLL is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 1,689K shares representing 8.69% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 714K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 810K shares , representing a decrease of 13.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLL by 93.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 587K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 566K shares , representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLL by 24.36% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 502K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 622K shares , representing a decrease of 23.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLL by 38.34% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 426K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company.

Piedmont Lithium Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc. is engaged in building a multi-asset, integrated lithium business which provides lithium hydroxide, a critical material, to the electric vehicle and battery manufacturing supply chains in the United States to support the creation of a clean energy economy in North America.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.