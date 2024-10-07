Macquarie Upgrades PDD Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (PDD)

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2024, Macquarie upgraded their outlook for PDD Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:PDD) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.04% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for PDD Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is $163.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $246.75. The average price target represents an increase of 6.04% from its latest reported closing price of $154.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PDD Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is 194,912MM, a decrease of 42.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 35.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,129 funds or institutions reporting positions in PDD Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 79 owner(s) or 7.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDD is 1.73%, an increase of 3.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.07% to 464,826K shares. The put/call ratio of PDD is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 35,128K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,780K shares , representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDD by 15.69% over the last quarter.

SC CHINA HOLDING holds 16,295K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,399K shares , representing an increase of 91.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDD by 374.40% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 12,864K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,520K shares , representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDD by 5.78% over the last quarter.

Sc Us holds 12,696K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 11,194K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,004K shares , representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDD by 11.00% over the last quarter.

Pinduoduo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pinduoduo provides an online marketplace that connects millions of agricultural producers with consumers across China. Pinduoduo aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities can benefit from the increased productivity and convenience through new market opportunities.

