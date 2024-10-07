Macquarie Upgrades PDD Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A2S)

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2024, Macquarie upgraded their outlook for PDD Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A2S) from Neutral to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,129 funds or institutions reporting positions in PDD Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 79 owner(s) or 7.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A2S is 1.73%, an increase of 3.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.07% to 464,826K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 35,128K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,780K shares , representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A2S by 15.69% over the last quarter.

SC CHINA HOLDING holds 16,295K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,399K shares , representing an increase of 91.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A2S by 374.40% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 12,864K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,520K shares , representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A2S by 5.78% over the last quarter.

Sc Us holds 12,696K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 11,194K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,004K shares , representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A2S by 11.00% over the last quarter.

