Macquarie Upgrades NIO (SGX:NIO)

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2024, Macquarie upgraded their outlook for NIO (SGX:NIO) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.04% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for NIO is $7.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.00 to a high of $19.76. The average price target represents an increase of 49.04% from its latest reported closing price of $5.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NIO is 93,869MM, an increase of 47.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in NIO. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NIO is 0.28%, an increase of 24.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.19% to 49,878K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,700K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,994K shares , representing an increase of 3.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIO by 7.57% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,429K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,290K shares , representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIO by 8.20% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 2,627K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,614K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIO by 8.43% over the last quarter.

XT - iShares Exponential Technologies ETF holds 2,115K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,137K shares , representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIO by 11.66% over the last quarter.

IDRV - iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF holds 1,739K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,464K shares , representing an increase of 15.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIO by 27.84% over the last quarter.

