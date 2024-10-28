Macquarie Upgrades NIO Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (BRSE:N3IA)

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2024, Macquarie upgraded their outlook for NIO Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (BRSE:N3IA) from Neutral to Outperform.

There are 595 funds or institutions reporting positions in NIO Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 3.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to N3IA is 0.10%, an increase of 1.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.48% to 280,868K shares.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 12,116K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,628K shares , representing a decrease of 4.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in N3IA by 30.45% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 11,140K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,206K shares , representing an increase of 8.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in N3IA by 51.50% over the last quarter.

Hsbc Holdings holds 9,012K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,897K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in N3IA by 15.43% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 8,349K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,906K shares , representing a decrease of 66.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in N3IA by 47.05% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,885K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,653K shares , representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in N3IA by 9.76% over the last quarter.

