Macquarie Upgrades Li Auto Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (LI)

Fintel reports that on February 6, 2025, Macquarie upgraded their outlook for Li Auto Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:LI) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.96% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Li Auto Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is $32.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.92 to a high of $43.41. The average price target represents an increase of 31.96% from its latest reported closing price of $24.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Li Auto Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is 227,554MM, an increase of 60.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 293 funds or institutions reporting positions in Li Auto Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 3.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LI is 0.34%, an increase of 6.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.21% to 80,085K shares. The put/call ratio of LI is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aspex Management holds 10,644K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,865K shares , representing an increase of 35.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LI by 175.67% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 7,701K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,254K shares , representing an increase of 5.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LI by 35.04% over the last quarter.

Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership holds 7,512K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,153K shares , representing a decrease of 21.85%.

BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT holds 3,484K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,267K shares , representing a decrease of 22.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LI by 19.36% over the last quarter.

Rwc Asset Advisors holds 3,181K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,651K shares , representing an increase of 16.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LI by 87.40% over the last quarter.

Li Auto Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and refined products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. Its first model, Li ONE, is a six-seat, large premium electric SUV equipped with a range extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The Company started volume production of Li ONE in November 2019 and delivered over 33,500 Li ONEs as of December 31, 2020. The Company leverages technology to create value for its users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on its proprietary range extension system, next-generation electric vehicle technology, and smart vehicle solutions. Beyond Li ONE, the Company aims to expand its product line by developing new vehicles, including BEVs and EREVs, to target a broader consumer base.

