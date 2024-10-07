Macquarie Upgrades Alibaba Group Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt () (WBAG:AHLA)

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2024, Macquarie upgraded their outlook for Alibaba Group Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt () (WBAG:AHLA) from Neutral to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,454 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alibaba Group Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 36 owner(s) or 2.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AHLA is 0.73%, an increase of 3.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.41% to 490,450K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 32,111K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 169K shares , representing an increase of 99.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AHLA by 1,604.33% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 21,871K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,797K shares , representing an increase of 4.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AHLA by 1.58% over the last quarter.

Sanders Capital holds 18,400K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,223K shares , representing an increase of 11.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AHLA by 3.55% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 18,034K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,074K shares , representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AHLA by 2.72% over the last quarter.

TEQKX - TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund Retail Class holds 13,444K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares , representing an increase of 99.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AHLA by 1,329.91% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.