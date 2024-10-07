Macquarie Upgrades Alibaba Group Holding (BABAF)

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2024, Macquarie upgraded their outlook for Alibaba Group Holding (OTCPK:BABAF) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.00% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Alibaba Group Holding is $13.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.61 to a high of $18.29. The average price target represents an increase of 34.00% from its latest reported closing price of $9.80 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Alibaba Group Holding is 1,089,219MM, an increase of 14.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 69.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alibaba Group Holding. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BABAF is 0.91%, an increase of 19.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.75% to 12,494K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JDIBX - John Hancock Disciplined Value International Fund holds 2,933K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,746K shares , representing an increase of 6.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BABAF by 2.33% over the last quarter.

LLINX - Longleaf Partners International Fund holds 2,373K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 2,175K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,995K shares , representing an increase of 8.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BABAF by 13.57% over the last quarter.

JEMQX - John Hancock Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 1,433K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,662K shares , representing a decrease of 85.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BABAF by 39.58% over the last quarter.

JHEM - John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF holds 902K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 936K shares , representing a decrease of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BABAF by 0.14% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.