Macquarie to submit bid for Enel stake in Italy's Open Fiber by Thursday - source

MILAN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Macquarie is set to submit a binding offer for all or part of the 50% stake held by utility Enel ENEI.MI in Italian broadband network operator Open Fiber, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets' offer, which targets a stake of between 35% and 50%, will be sent to Enel before the utility's board meeting set for Thursday, the source said.

Macquarie and Enel declined to comment.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Francesca Landini)

