Macquarie to submit bid for Enel stake in Italy's Open Fiber by Thursday - source

Contributor
Stephen Jewkes Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Macquarie is set to submit a binding offer for all or part of the 50% stake held by utility Enel in Italian broadband network operator Open Fiber, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

MILAN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Macquarie is set to submit a binding offer for all or part of the 50% stake held by utility Enel ENEI.MI in Italian broadband network operator Open Fiber, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets' offer, which targets a stake of between 35% and 50%, will be sent to Enel before the utility's board meeting set for Thursday, the source said.

Macquarie and Enel declined to comment.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Francesca Landini)

((stephen.jewkes@thomsonreuters.com; +39.0266129695; Reuters Messaging: stephen.jewkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters