Macquarie to sell stake in Germany's OGE -Handelsblatt reports

FRANKFURT, April 5 (Reuters) - The European infrastructure fund of Australia's Macquarie MQG.AX is putting its stake in Germany's Open Grid Europe (OGE) up for sale, a German newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Handelsblatt, citing unnamed financial sources, said that Macquarie would be sending an information pack to interested parties in the coming days.

OGE did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and Macquarie declined to comment.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Emma-Victoria Farr; Editing by Alexander Smith)

