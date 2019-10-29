Macquarie to cut about 100 equity jobs in NY and London -source

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Australian investment bank Macquarie Group is cutting about 100 jobs in its equities trading business across Europe and the United States, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The move is the latest by a global investment bank to trim equity operations over the past year against a backdrop of difficult market conditions and regulatory change.

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; editing by Simon Jessop)

