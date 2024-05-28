Macquarie Telecom Group’s Successful EGM Resolutions

Macquarie Telecom Group Limited (AU:MAQ) has released an update.

Macquarie Telecom Group Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during their Extraordinary General Meeting held on May 29, 2024. Shareholders voted by poll in line with regulatory guidelines, marking a pivotal decision-making event for the company.

