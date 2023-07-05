MACQUARIE TELECOM GROUP (ASX:MAQ) Price Target Increased by 5.48% to 73.72

The average one-year price target for MACQUARIE TELECOM GROUP (ASX:MAQ) has been revised to 73.72 / share. This is an increase of 5.48% from the prior estimate of 69.88 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 51.51 to a high of 91.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.02% from the latest reported closing price of 67.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in MACQUARIE TELECOM GROUP. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAQ is 0.01%, an increase of 3.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.69% to 312K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 129K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 72K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 34K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 24K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 10.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAQ by 23.35% over the last quarter.

SCHC - Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF holds 18K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAQ by 1.38% over the last quarter.

