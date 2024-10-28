Macquarie Technology Preps for 2024 Annual Meeting

News & Insights

Macquarie Telecom Group Limited (AU:MAQ) has released an update.

Macquarie Technology Group Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, in Sydney, with options for shareholders to attend remotely. Key agenda items include the discussion of financial reports and the re-election of director Peter James. Shareholders are encouraged to submit their voting proxies by November 27, 2024.

