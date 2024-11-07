Macquarie Technology Issues New Unquoted Securities

Macquarie Telecom Group Limited (AU:MAQ) has released an update.

Macquarie Technology Group Limited has announced the issuance of 12,000 unquoted performance rights as part of its employee incentive scheme, effective October 31, 2024. These securities are not intended to be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), reflecting the company’s strategy to reward and retain its workforce. This move highlights Macquarie’s commitment to aligning employee interests with business growth.

