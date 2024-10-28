Macquarie Technology Group Upholds Strong Governance Practices

Macquarie Telecom Group Limited (AU:MAQ) has released an update.

Macquarie Technology Group Limited has affirmed its commitment to robust corporate governance by adhering to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles. The company has disclosed the roles and responsibilities of its board, ensuring transparency and accountability in its management practices.

