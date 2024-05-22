News & Insights

Macquarie Tech Admits to Late Filing, Ensures Compliance

May 22, 2024 — 04:58 am EDT

Macquarie Telecom Group Limited (AU:MAQ) has released an update.

Macquarie Technology Group Limited (MAQ) has acknowledged the late filing of two change of director’s interest notices, attributing the delay to confusion over form preparation and an ongoing handover to a new company secretary. The company has confirmed it has arrangements in place to ensure compliance with listing disclosure obligations and will implement additional measures to prevent future delays.

Tags

Stocks
