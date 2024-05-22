Macquarie Tech Admits to Late Filing, Ensures Compliance

Macquarie Telecom Group Limited (AU:MAQ) has released an update.

Macquarie Technology Group Limited (MAQ) has acknowledged the late filing of two change of director’s interest notices, attributing the delay to confusion over form preparation and an ongoing handover to a new company secretary. The company has confirmed it has arrangements in place to ensure compliance with listing disclosure obligations and will implement additional measures to prevent future delays.

For further insights into AU:MAQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.