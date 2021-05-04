Macquarie sells Ceske Radiokomunikace to Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

PRAGUE, May 4 (Reuters) - Macquarie Asset Management funds have sold Czech telecoms and technology infrastructure group Ceske Radiokomunikace to Cordiant Digital Infrastructure CORD.L, Macquarie said on Tuesday.

Terms of the deal for Ceske Radiokomunikace, which operates 660 telecommunications towers and 3,730 km (2,318 miles) of fibre, were not disclosed.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Louise Heavens)

