Macquarie Says Q1 Trading Conditions Soft

(RTTNews) - Macquarie Group (MQG.AX, MQBKY), in its update on the first quarter of its 2023 financial year ahead of its Annual General Meeting, said that favourable trading conditions saw the company's operating groups deliver net profit contribution that was up on the first quarter of the 2022 financial year, although trading conditions did soften during the quarter.

Macquarie's annuity-style businesses (Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) and Banking and Financial Services) combined 1Q23 net profit contribution was significantly up on the first-quarter of 2022, primarily due to income from Green Investment Group (GIG) asset realisations in MAM partially offset by the Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation disposition fee in the first quarter of 2022.

The company said it continues to maintain a cautious stance, with a conservative approach to capital, funding and liquidity that positions it well to respond to the current environment.

The company noted that it remains well-positioned to deliver superior performance in the medium term.

