Macquarie says no longer considering to make offer to Renewi

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Asset manager Macquarie MQG.AX said on Thursday it did not intend to make an offer for London-listed Renewi RWI.L, sending the waste management firm's shares tumbling more than 26% in afternoon trade.

Macquarie in September proposed to pay 775 pence per share, which Renewi had said "fundamentally undervalued" the company.

Following multiple attempts to engage with Renewi's board, all of which were rejected, Macquarie said it was not in an informed position to make an offer for the firm.

Shares in Renewi were trading down at 486.5 pence by 1456 GMT. Since announcing Macquarie's offer, they have risen over 29%.

