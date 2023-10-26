News & Insights

Macquarie says no longer considering to make offer to Renewi

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

October 26, 2023 — 09:10 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Adds details from the statement in paragraph 3; updates share movement

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Asset manager Macquarie MQG.AX said on Thursday it did not intend to make an offer for London-listed Renewi RWI.L, sending the waste management firm's shares tumbling more than 26% in afternoon trade.

Macquarie in September proposed to pay 775 pence per share, which Renewi had said "fundamentally undervalued" the company.

Following multiple attempts to engage with Renewi's board, all of which were rejected, Macquarie said it was not in an informed position to make an offer for the firm.

Shares in Renewi were trading down at 486.5 pence by 1456 GMT. Since announcing Macquarie's offer, they have risen over 29%.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Shinjini Ganguli)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.