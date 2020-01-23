Macquarie says 60 staff are suspects in German tax scam probe

Macquarie's chief executive and her predecessor are among 60 present and former staff to be named as suspects by German authorities, the Australian bank said, as Germany's biggest post-war fraud probe into sham trades unfolded.
