MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Worley (ASX:WOR)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Worley (ASX:WOR) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.08% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Worley is 16.62. The forecasts range from a low of 11.54 to a high of $19.84. The average price target represents an increase of 1.08% from its latest reported closing price of 16.44.

The projected annual revenue for Worley is 10,732MM, an increase of 2.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.60.

Worley Maintains 3.04% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.04%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -43.83. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Worley. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WOR is 0.12%, an increase of 1.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.30% to 50,325K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 11,598K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,650K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOR by 0.59% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 7,422K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,712K shares, representing a decrease of 3.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOR by 1.02% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,918K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,988K shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOR by 0.96% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,864K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,857K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOR by 11.81% over the last quarter.

MAPIX - MATTHEWS ASIA DIVIDEND FUND Investor Class Shares holds 2,457K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,129K shares, representing a decrease of 27.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOR by 26.34% over the last quarter.

