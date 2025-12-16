MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Whitehaven Coal (WHITF)

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Whitehaven Coal (OTCPK:WHITF) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.08% Downside

As of December 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Whitehaven Coal is $4.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.65 to a high of $5.62. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.08% from its latest reported closing price of $5.29 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Whitehaven Coal is 5,697MM, a decrease of 2.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in Whitehaven Coal. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WHITF is 0.18%, an increase of 2.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.91% to 105,675K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,806K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,920K shares , representing an increase of 8.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHITF by 29.84% over the last quarter.

FUSIX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity International Fund holds 9,262K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 8,227K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,042K shares , representing an increase of 38.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHITF by 32.46% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7,469K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,384K shares , representing an increase of 27.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHITF by 68.72% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,748K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,210K shares , representing an increase of 7.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHITF by 0.43% over the last quarter.

