MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) from Neutral to Outperform .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FYLD - Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF holds 172K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares, representing an increase of 22.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHC by 15.48% over the last quarter.

DTH - WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund N holds 50K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing a decrease of 51.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHC by 178.79% over the last quarter.

FPA - First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund holds 29K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,251K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,676K shares, representing a decrease of 4.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHC by 16.25% over the last quarter.

FQITX - Fidelity SAI International Quality Index Fund holds 103K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares, representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHC by 10.80% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 123 funds or institutions reporting positions in Whitehaven Coal. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 16.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WHC is 0.23%, a decrease of 11.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.03% to 117,938K shares.

