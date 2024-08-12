MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Westgold Resources (WGXRF)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Westgold Resources (OTCPK:WGXRF) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.53% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Westgold Resources is $2.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.94 to a high of $2.35. The average price target represents an increase of 39.53% from its latest reported closing price of $1.53 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Westgold Resources is 764MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westgold Resources. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 9.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WGXRF is 0.23%, an increase of 7.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 56.46% to 106,020K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 27,176K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,657K shares , representing an increase of 20.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WGXRF by 68.17% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 17,309K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,134K shares , representing a decrease of 4.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WGXRF by 6.28% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 9,353K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 780K shares , representing an increase of 91.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WGXRF by 1,000.83% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,523K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,158K shares , representing an increase of 6.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WGXRF by 2.73% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,415K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,287K shares , representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WGXRF by 2.93% over the last quarter.

