MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Westgold Resources (WGX)

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Westgold Resources (WGX) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.44% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Westgold Resources is 2.07. The forecasts range from a low of 1.92 to a high of $2.26. The average price target represents an increase of 43.44% from its latest reported closing price of 1.44.

The projected annual revenue for Westgold Resources is 648MM, a decrease of 0.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westgold Resources. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WGX is 0.12%, a decrease of 6.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.76% to 83,011K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 22,225K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,525K shares, representing a decrease of 14.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WGX by 48.81% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 17,365K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,394K shares, representing an increase of 11.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WGX by 46.45% over the last quarter.

GLDAX - GABELLI GOLD FUND INC holds 5,471K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,128K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,227K shares, representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WGX by 54.26% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,763K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,401K shares, representing an increase of 9.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WGX by 73.04% over the last quarter.

