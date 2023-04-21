MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Westgold Resources (WGX)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Westgold Resources (WGX) from Neutral to Outperform .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 648K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 625K shares, representing an increase of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WGX by 42.11% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 293K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 363K shares, representing a decrease of 23.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WGX by 26.16% over the last quarter.

FSISX - Fidelity SAI International Small Cap Index Fund holds 140K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 91K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDEX - Avantis International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westgold Resources. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WGX is 0.10%, a decrease of 53.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.86% to 84,787K shares.

