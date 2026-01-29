MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Wesfarmers Limited - Depositary Receipt (WFAFY)

Fintel reports that on January 26, 2026, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Wesfarmers Limited - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:WFAFY) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.43% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Wesfarmers Limited - Depositary Receipt is $27.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.61 to a high of $34.82. The average price target represents an increase of 27.43% from its latest reported closing price of $21.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Wesfarmers Limited - Depositary Receipt is 41,662MM, a decrease of 8.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wesfarmers Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WFAFY is 0.10%, an increase of 13.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.92% to 70K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 33K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares , representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFAFY by 2.65% over the last quarter.

BLUIX - BLUEPRINT GROWTH FUND Institutional Class holds 17K shares.

SPWO - SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF holds 11K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing an increase of 29.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFAFY by 0.42% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 8K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing a decrease of 3.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFAFY by 22.16% over the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 153.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFAFY by 65.33% over the last quarter.

