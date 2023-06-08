MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Temple & Webster Group (ASX:TPW)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Temple & Webster Group (ASX:TPW) from Underperform to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.45% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Temple & Webster Group is 4.89. The forecasts range from a low of 3.76 to a high of $6.93. The average price target represents an increase of 0.45% from its latest reported closing price of 4.87.

The projected annual revenue for Temple & Webster Group is 401MM, an increase of 0.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Temple & Webster Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPW is 0.03%, a decrease of 26.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.48% to 5,605K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,433K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 816K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 821K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPW by 31.76% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 547K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 544K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 541K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPW by 0.89% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 392K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 388K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPW by 4.48% over the last quarter.

