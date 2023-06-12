MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Stockland (ASX:SGP)

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Stockland (ASX:SGP) from Underperform to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.70% Upside

As of June 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stockland is 4.37. The forecasts range from a low of 3.74 to a high of $4.94. The average price target represents an increase of 6.70% from its latest reported closing price of 4.10.

The projected annual revenue for Stockland is 2,783MM, a decrease of 2.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.33.

Stockland Maintains 6.49% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.49%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.76. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.06%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 276 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stockland. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGP is 0.20%, an increase of 4.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.37% to 254,660K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,610K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,933K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGP by 2.28% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 26,587K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,778K shares, representing a decrease of 4.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGP by 4.97% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 18,360K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,213K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGP by 1.55% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 12,729K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,608K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGP by 1.31% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 11,251K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,406K shares, representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGP by 2.60% over the last quarter.

